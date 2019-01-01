QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/666.9K
Div / Yield
0.8/0.59%
52 Wk
116.23 - 165
Mkt Cap
10.9B
Payout Ratio
4.83
Open
-
P/E
10.98
EPS
2.65
Shares
80.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm's overall revenue. Universal Health Services receives a significant portion of its net patient revenue from Medicare and Medicaid. The largest proportion of the firm's net patient revenue is paid by managed care organizations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8702.950 0.0800
REV3.140B3.275B135.000M

Universal Health Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Health Services (UHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Health Services's (UHS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Universal Health Services (UHS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 136.00 expecting UHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.15% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Health Services (UHS)?

A

The stock price for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is $135.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Health Services (UHS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Universal Health Services (UHS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Health Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Universal Health Services (UHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Health Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Health Services (UHS) operate in?

A

Universal Health Services is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.