|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.870
|2.950
|0.0800
|REV
|3.140B
|3.275B
|135.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Universal Health Services’s space includes: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA).
The latest price target for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 136.00 expecting UHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.15% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is $135.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Universal Health Services (UHS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Universal Health Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Universal Health Services.
Universal Health Services is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.