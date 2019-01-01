QQQ
Range
16.54 - 17.11
Vol / Avg.
7.8M/10.8M
Div / Yield
0.48/2.89%
52 Wk
12.99 - 17.76
Mkt Cap
21.6B
Payout Ratio
18.6
Open
17.07
P/E
6.44
EPS
1.95
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a supplier of IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates as three major segments. Its hybrid IT division primarily sells computer servers, storage arrays, and Pointnext technical services. The intelligent edge group sells Aruba networking products and services. HPE's financial services division offers financing and leasing plans for customers. The Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale and has approximately 66,000 employees.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.520 0.0400
REV7.380B7.354B-26.000M

see more
Hewlett Packard Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hewlett Packard (HPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hewlett Packard's (HPE) competitors?

A

Other companies in Hewlett Packard’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Q

What is the target price for Hewlett Packard (HPE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting HPE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.32% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hewlett Packard (HPE)?

A

The stock price for Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) is $16.615 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hewlett Packard (HPE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) reporting earnings?

A

Hewlett Packard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is Hewlett Packard (HPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hewlett Packard.

Q

What sector and industry does Hewlett Packard (HPE) operate in?

A

Hewlett Packard is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.