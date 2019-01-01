|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|0.520
|0.0400
|REV
|7.380B
|7.354B
|-26.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hewlett Packard’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).
The latest price target for Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting HPE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.32% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) is $16.615 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
Hewlett Packard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hewlett Packard.
Hewlett Packard is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.