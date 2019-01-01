QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
With $47 billion in 2020 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the U.S., with roughly 10% share of the aggregate market and nearly 40% share of offline sales, per our calculations, CTA industry, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have seen the U.S. e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9102.080 0.1700
REV11.560B11.910B350.000M

Analyst Ratings

Best Buy Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Best Buy Co (BBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Best Buy Co's (BBY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Best Buy Co (BBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting BBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.45% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Best Buy Co (BBY)?

A

The stock price for Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) is $90.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Best Buy Co (BBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) reporting earnings?

A

Best Buy Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Best Buy Co (BBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Best Buy Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Best Buy Co (BBY) operate in?

A

Best Buy Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.