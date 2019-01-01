|Q4 2022
You can purchase shares of Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Best Buy Co’s space includes: Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) and GameStop (NYSE:GME).
The latest price target for Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting BBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.45% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) is $90.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.
Best Buy Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Best Buy Co.
Best Buy Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.