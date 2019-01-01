QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/1.5M
Div / Yield
1.74/2.57%
52 Wk
55.01 - 77.57
Mkt Cap
11.7B
Payout Ratio
28.67
Open
P/E
9.13
EPS
1.24
Shares
172.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8801.560 -0.3200
REV4.710B4.769B59.000M

Analyst Ratings

Lincoln National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lincoln National (LNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lincoln National's (LNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lincoln National (LNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 81.00 expecting LNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.43% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lincoln National (LNC)?

A

The stock price for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) is $67.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lincoln National (LNC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Lincoln National (LNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-08.

Q

When is Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) reporting earnings?

A

Lincoln National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Lincoln National (LNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lincoln National.

Q

What sector and industry does Lincoln National (LNC) operate in?

A

Lincoln National is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.