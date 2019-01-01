QQQ
Range
67.59 - 70.93
Vol / Avg.
949.8K/1.5M
Div / Yield
1.52/2.27%
52 Wk
47.06 - 75.44
Mkt Cap
10.8B
Payout Ratio
21.21
Open
67.7
P/E
9.86
EPS
1.34
Shares
151.6M
Outstanding
Zions Bancorporation is a regional U.S. bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the majority of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3101.340 0.0300
REV712.090M743.000M30.910M

Zions Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zions Bancorp (ZION) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zions Bancorp's (ZION) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zions Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Zions Bancorp (ZION) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) was reported by Jefferies on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 87.00 expecting ZION to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.69% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zions Bancorp (ZION)?

A

The stock price for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) is $70.91 last updated Today at 6:53:23 PM.

Q

Does Zions Bancorp (ZION) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) reporting earnings?

A

Zions Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Zions Bancorp (ZION) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zions Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Zions Bancorp (ZION) operate in?

A

Zions Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.