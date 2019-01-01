|Q1 2022
2022-04-18
|1.310
|1.340
|0.0300
|712.090M
|743.000M
|30.910M
You can purchase shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) through any online brokerage.
The latest price target for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) was reported by Jefferies on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 87.00 expecting ZION to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.69% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) is $70.91 last updated Today at 6:53:23 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
Zions Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zions Bancorp.
Zions Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.