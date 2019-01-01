QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/1.4M
Div / Yield
4.08/1.89%
52 Wk
181.6 - 246.08
Mkt Cap
42.4B
Payout Ratio
44.88
Open
-
P/E
23.79
EPS
2.48
Shares
196.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:57PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 5:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 2:59PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:41PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 3:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 3:40PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:01AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
L3Harris Technologies was created in 2019 from the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris, two defense contractors that provide products for the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market. The firm also has smaller operations serving the civil government, particularly the Federal Aviation Administration's communication infrastructure, and produces various avionics for defense and commercial aviation.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8703.300 0.4300
REV4.350B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

L3Harris Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy L3Harris Technologies (LHX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are L3Harris Technologies's (LHX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for L3Harris Technologies (LHX) stock?

A

The latest price target for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) was reported by Raymond James on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 243.00 expecting LHX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.39% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)?

A

The stock price for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is $216.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does L3Harris Technologies (LHX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Q

When is L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) reporting earnings?

A

L3Harris Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is L3Harris Technologies (LHX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for L3Harris Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does L3Harris Technologies (LHX) operate in?

A

L3Harris Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.