|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|0.280
|0.0100
|REV
|431.700M
|422.780M
|-8.920M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Annaly Capital Management’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) was reported by B of A Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.25 expecting NLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.61% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is $6.865 last updated Today at 7:16:46 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Annaly Capital Management’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Annaly Capital Management.
Annaly Capital Management is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.