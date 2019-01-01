QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. The company segments its operations into Residential and Commercial real estate investments. While Annaly's Residential assets are primarily comprised of agency mortgage-backed securities and debentures, it is primarily invested in commercial mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities in its Commercial unit through its subsidiary, Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group. Agency mortgage-backed securities and debentures make up the majority of the company's overall portfolio. Most of the company's counterparties are located in the U.S. Annaly generates nearly all of its revenue from the spread between interest earned on its assets and interest payments made on its borrowings.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.280 0.0100
REV431.700M422.780M-8.920M

Analyst Ratings

Annaly Capital Management Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Annaly Capital Management (NLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Annaly Capital Management's (NLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Annaly Capital Management (NLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) was reported by B of A Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.25 expecting NLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.61% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Annaly Capital Management (NLY)?

A

The stock price for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is $6.865 last updated Today at 7:16:46 PM.

Q

Does Annaly Capital Management (NLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) reporting earnings?

A

Annaly Capital Management’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Annaly Capital Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Annaly Capital Management (NLY) operate in?

A

Annaly Capital Management is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.