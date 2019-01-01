QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
BHP is a leading global diversified miner supplying iron ore, copper, oil, gas, and metallurgical. The merger of BHP Limited (now BHP Ltd.) and Billiton PLC (now BHP PLC) created the present-day BHP. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights in BHP as a whole and in 2022 voted to reunify the dual listed structure. Major assets include Pilbara iron ore, Queensland coking coal, Escondida copper and conventional petroleum assets, principally in Australia and the Gulf of Mexico. Onshore U.S. oil and gas assets were sold in 2018 and the remaining Petroleum assets are likely to be spun off and merged with Woodside.

BHP Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BHP Group (BHP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BHP Group's (BHP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BHP Group (BHP) stock?

A

The latest price target for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) was reported by Berenberg on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BHP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BHP Group (BHP)?

A

The stock price for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) is $68.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BHP Group (BHP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 2, 2021.

Q

When is BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) reporting earnings?

A

BHP Group’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is BHP Group (BHP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BHP Group.

Q

What sector and industry does BHP Group (BHP) operate in?

A

BHP Group is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.