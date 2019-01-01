QQQ
Range
39.34 - 40.21
Vol / Avg.
27.6K/26.5K
Div / Yield
0.35/0.88%
52 Wk
37.02 - 46.75
Mkt Cap
958.5M
Payout Ratio
2.83
Open
40.06
P/E
3.22
Shares
24.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:38PM
General American Investors Company Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The primary investment objective of the company is long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies with above average growth potential. It focuses on equity securities with growth potential at reasonable valuations.

Gen American Invts Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gen American Invts Co (GAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gen American Invts Co (NYSE: GAM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gen American Invts Co's (GAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gen American Invts Co.

Q

What is the target price for Gen American Invts Co (GAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gen American Invts Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Gen American Invts Co (GAM)?

A

The stock price for Gen American Invts Co (NYSE: GAM) is $39.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gen American Invts Co (GAM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) reporting earnings?

A

Gen American Invts Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gen American Invts Co (GAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gen American Invts Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Gen American Invts Co (GAM) operate in?

A

Gen American Invts Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.