Range
17.39 - 17.79
Vol / Avg.
310.9K/255.6K
Div / Yield
0.2/1.12%
52 Wk
17.13 - 22.33
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
15.65
Open
17.64
P/E
2.71
Shares
117.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 7:12AM
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc is a diversified investment company. It is an internally-managed closed-end fund. The investment objectives of the company are the preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation.

Adams Diversified Equity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adams Diversified Equity's (ADX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adams Diversified Equity.

Q

What is the target price for Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adams Diversified Equity

Q

Current Stock Price for Adams Diversified Equity (ADX)?

A

The stock price for Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) is $17.535 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) reporting earnings?

A

Adams Diversified Equity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adams Diversified Equity.

Q

What sector and industry does Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) operate in?

A

Adams Diversified Equity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.