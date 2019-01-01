QQQ
Protagenic Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It provides treatments for mood, anxiety, depression and neurodegenerative disorders by using peptide-based and brain active therapeutics. The company's lead compound, PT00114, is a synthetic form of Teneurin Carboxy-terminal Associated Peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. It has also created a portfolio of novel neuropeptides that are in various stages of development and preclinical evaluation for the treatment of mood disorders.

Protagenic Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Protagenic Therapeutics's (PTIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIX) was reported by Maxim Group on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting PTIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 333.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX)?

A

The stock price for Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIX) is $0.9219 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Protagenic Therapeutics.

Q

When is Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) reporting earnings?

A

Protagenic Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Protagenic Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) operate in?

A

Protagenic Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.