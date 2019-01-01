|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Protagenic Therapeutics’s space includes: Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN), Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP), BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX), Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP).
The latest price target for Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIX) was reported by Maxim Group on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting PTIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 333.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIX) is $0.9219 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Protagenic Therapeutics.
Protagenic Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Protagenic Therapeutics.
Protagenic Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.