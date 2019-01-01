QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Snap-on is a manufacturer of premium tools and software for repair professionals. Hand tools are sold through franchisee-operated mobile vans that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest in the mobile van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments—repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools. The company's finance arm provides financing to franchisees to run their operations, which includes offering loans and leases for mobile vans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.6204.100 0.4800
REV1.100B1.108B8.000M

Snap-on Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Snap-on (SNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Snap-on's (SNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Snap-on (SNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) was reported by B of A Securities on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 240.00 expecting SNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Snap-on (SNA)?

A

The stock price for Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) is $205 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Snap-on (SNA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) reporting earnings?

A

Snap-on’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Snap-on (SNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Snap-on.

Q

What sector and industry does Snap-on (SNA) operate in?

A

Snap-on is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.