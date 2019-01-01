|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Genco Shipping & Trading’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY), Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG).
The latest price target for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting GNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.30% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) is $19.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.
Genco Shipping & Trading’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Genco Shipping & Trading.
Genco Shipping & Trading is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.