Range
19.47 - 20.46
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/678K
Div / Yield
0.6/3.01%
52 Wk
9.63 - 22
Mkt Cap
820.5M
Payout Ratio
33.33
Open
20.16
P/E
34.96
EPS
1.36
Shares
41.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain and other core commodities. It is involved in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company operates in one segment, the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels. It generates revenue through time charter agreements, spot market voyage charters, pool agreements and spot market-related time charters.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.940

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV143.710M

Analyst Ratings

Genco Shipping & Trading Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genco Shipping & Trading's (GNK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting GNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.30% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)?

A

The stock price for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) is $19.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) reporting earnings?

A

Genco Shipping & Trading’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Q

What sector and industry does Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) operate in?

A

Genco Shipping & Trading is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.