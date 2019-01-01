Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain and other core commodities. It is involved in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company operates in one segment, the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels. It generates revenue through time charter agreements, spot market voyage charters, pool agreements and spot market-related time charters.