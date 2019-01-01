QQQ
Range
4.06 - 4.07
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/61.4K
Div / Yield
0.2/4.90%
52 Wk
3.99 - 4.9
Mkt Cap
114.9M
Payout Ratio
56.81
Open
4.06
P/E
11.29
EPS
0
Shares
28.3M
Outstanding
Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund invests a majority of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowings for investment purposes, in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.

Mfs High Yield Municipal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mfs High Yield Municipal (CMU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE: CMU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mfs High Yield Municipal's (CMU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mfs High Yield Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Mfs High Yield Municipal (CMU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mfs High Yield Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Mfs High Yield Municipal (CMU)?

A

The stock price for Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE: CMU) is $4.0577 last updated Today at 3:02:22 PM.

Q

Does Mfs High Yield Municipal (CMU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) reporting earnings?

A

Mfs High Yield Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mfs High Yield Municipal (CMU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mfs High Yield Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Mfs High Yield Municipal (CMU) operate in?

A

Mfs High Yield Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.