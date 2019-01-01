QQQ
Range
93.13 - 96.14
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/2.6M
Div / Yield
1/1.06%
52 Wk
61.93 - 97.39
Mkt Cap
29.1B
Payout Ratio
55.41
Open
94.83
P/E
52.05
EPS
0.86
Shares
309.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2021, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 315 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021, at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.850 0.1200
REV1.730B2.255B525.000M

Analyst Ratings

Hess Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hess (HES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hess's (HES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hess (HES) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hess (NYSE: HES) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting HES to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.34% downside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hess (HES)?

A

The stock price for Hess (NYSE: HES) is $93.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hess (HES) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Hess (NYSE:HES) reporting earnings?

A

Hess’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Hess (HES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hess.

Q

What sector and industry does Hess (HES) operate in?

A

Hess is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.