QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
88.53 - 90.72
Vol / Avg.
8.7M/10.8M
Div / Yield
2.8/2.99%
52 Wk
76 - 109.73
Mkt Cap
158.6B
Payout Ratio
26.15
Open
89.75
P/E
11.65
EPS
2.05
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 2:03PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:31AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments. The company had about $5 trillion of client assets as well as over 70,000 employees at the end of 2021. Approximately 50% of the company's net revenue is from its institutional securities business, with the remainder coming from wealth and investment management. The company derives about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0002.080 0.0800
REV14.769B14.524B-244.500M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Morgan Stanley Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Morgan Stanley (MS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Morgan Stanley's (MS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Morgan Stanley (MS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) was reported by Odeon Capital on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Morgan Stanley (MS)?

A

The stock price for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is $89.495 last updated Today at 5:21:51 PM.

Q

Does Morgan Stanley (MS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reporting earnings?

A

Morgan Stanley’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Morgan Stanley (MS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morgan Stanley.

Q

What sector and industry does Morgan Stanley (MS) operate in?

A

Morgan Stanley is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.