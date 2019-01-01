QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.9103.500 0.5900
REV1.560B1.512B-48.000M

M&T Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy M&T Bank (MTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are M&T Bank's (MTB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for M&T Bank (MTB) stock?

A

The latest price target for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting MTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.16% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for M&T Bank (MTB)?

A

The stock price for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) is $169.4 last updated Today at 5:34:55 PM.

Q

Does M&T Bank (MTB) pay a dividend?

A

The next M&T Bank (MTB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) reporting earnings?

A

M&T Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is M&T Bank (MTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for M&T Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does M&T Bank (MTB) operate in?

A

M&T Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.