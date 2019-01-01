QQQ
Range
13.27 - 13.74
Vol / Avg.
49.8K/48.5K
Div / Yield
1.04/7.57%
52 Wk
12.02 - 15.44
Mkt Cap
242.7M
Payout Ratio
27.15
Open
13.56
P/E
3.58
EPS
0
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
Lmp Capital & Income Fund Inc is a United States-based non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The fund invests in a broad range of equity and fixed-income securities of both the U.S. and foreign issuers. Its long-term investments consist of investments in common stocks, convertible preferred stocks, investments in underlying funds and master limited partnerships.

Lmp Capital & Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE: SCD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lmp Capital & Income Fund's (SCD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lmp Capital & Income Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lmp Capital & Income Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD)?

A

The stock price for Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE: SCD) is $13.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) reporting earnings?

A

Lmp Capital & Income Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lmp Capital & Income Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Lmp Capital & Income Fund (SCD) operate in?

A

Lmp Capital & Income Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.