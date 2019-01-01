|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.840
|0.990
|0.1500
|REV
|274.860M
|284.638M
|9.778M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Choice Hotels Intl’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) and InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG).
The latest price target for Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 137.00 expecting CHH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.38% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) is $143.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.
Choice Hotels Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Choice Hotels Intl.
Choice Hotels Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.