As of Sept. 30, 2021, Choice Hotels operated 601,776 rooms across 13 brands addressing the economy and midscale segments. Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites are the largest brands (28% of the company's total domestic rooms), while Ascend and Cambria (8% of total domestic rooms) are newer lifestyle and select-service brands experiencing strong demand prior to COVID-19. Choice added its 13th brand with the launch of extended-stay brand Everhome in January 2020. Franchises are 99% of total revenue, and the United States represents 78% of total rooms.