QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/289.9K
Div / Yield
0.95/0.66%
52 Wk
100.25 - 157.46
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
13.35
Open
-
P/E
27.82
EPS
2.1
Shares
55.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 1:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 2:43PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
As of Sept. 30, 2021, Choice Hotels operated 601,776 rooms across 13 brands addressing the economy and midscale segments. Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites are the largest brands (28% of the company's total domestic rooms), while Ascend and Cambria (8% of total domestic rooms) are newer lifestyle and select-service brands experiencing strong demand prior to COVID-19. Choice added its 13th brand with the launch of extended-stay brand Everhome in January 2020. Franchises are 99% of total revenue, and the United States represents 78% of total rooms.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8400.990 0.1500
REV274.860M284.638M9.778M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Choice Hotels Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Choice Hotels Intl's (CHH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 137.00 expecting CHH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.38% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Choice Hotels Intl (CHH)?

A

The stock price for Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) is $143.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) reporting earnings?

A

Choice Hotels Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Choice Hotels Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) operate in?

A

Choice Hotels Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.