Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
DaVita is the largest provider of dialysis services in the United States, boasting market share that eclipses 35% when measured by both patients and clinics. The firm operates over 3,100 facilities worldwide, mostly in the U.S., and treats over 240,000 patients globally each year. Government payers dominate U.S. dialysis reimbursement. DaVita receives approximately 69% of U.S. sales at government (primarily Medicare) reimbursement rates, with the remaining 31% coming from commercial insurers. However, while commercial insurers represented only about 10% of the U.S. patients treated, they represent nearly all of the profits generated by DaVita in the U.S. dialysis business.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8002.020 0.2200
REV2.910B2.944B34.000M

DaVita Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DaVita (DVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DaVita (NYSE: DVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DaVita's (DVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DaVita (DVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for DaVita (NYSE: DVA) was reported by Truist Securities on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting DVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.17% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DaVita (DVA)?

A

The stock price for DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is $112.445 last updated Today at 8:04:32 PM.

Q

Does DaVita (DVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DaVita.

Q

When is DaVita (NYSE:DVA) reporting earnings?

A

DaVita’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is DaVita (DVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DaVita.

Q

What sector and industry does DaVita (DVA) operate in?

A

DaVita is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.