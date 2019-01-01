QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Brookline Bancorp Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. Brookline is a commercially-focused financial institution with approximately 51 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. It offers commercial, business and retail banking services, including a full complement of cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.370 0.0400
REV70.340M71.461M1.121M

Brookline Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookline Bancorp's (BRKL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) was reported by Raymond James on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BRKL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)?

A

The stock price for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) is $17.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) reporting earnings?

A

Brookline Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookline Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) operate in?

A

Brookline Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.