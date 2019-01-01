|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.370
|0.0400
|REV
|70.340M
|71.461M
|1.121M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brookline Bancorp’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC).
The latest price target for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) was reported by Raymond James on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BRKL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) is $17.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Brookline Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brookline Bancorp.
Brookline Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.