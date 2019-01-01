QQQ
Range
37.78 - 39.72
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.43 - 48.97
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
38.78
P/E
8.57
EPS
0.8
Shares
56.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumer through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6600.860 0.2000
REV896.860M905.160M8.300M

Abercrombie & Fitch Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abercrombie & Fitch's (ANF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ANF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.61% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)?

A

The stock price for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) is $37.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2020.

Q

When is Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reporting earnings?

A

Abercrombie & Fitch’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Q

What sector and industry does Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) operate in?

A

Abercrombie & Fitch is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.