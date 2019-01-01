|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.660
|0.860
|0.2000
|REV
|896.860M
|905.160M
|8.300M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Abercrombie & Fitch’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).
The latest price target for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ANF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.61% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) is $37.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2020.
Abercrombie & Fitch’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Abercrombie & Fitch.
Abercrombie & Fitch is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.