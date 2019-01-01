QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is a consumer product company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Hardware & Home Improvement, Home and Personal Care, Global Pet Supplies, and Home and Garden. It offers brands including Varta, Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, and Russell Hobbs.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170-0.060 -0.2300
REV728.170M757.200M29.030M

Spectrum Brands Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spectrum Brands Holdings's (SPB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) was reported by RBC Capital on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 124.00 expecting SPB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.22% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)?

A

The stock price for Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) is $91.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) reporting earnings?

A

Spectrum Brands Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) operate in?

A

Spectrum Brands Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.