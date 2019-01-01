|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|-0.060
|-0.2300
|REV
|728.170M
|757.200M
|29.030M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Spectrum Brands Holdings’s space includes: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).
The latest price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) was reported by RBC Capital on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 124.00 expecting SPB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.22% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) is $91.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Spectrum Brands Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Spectrum Brands Holdings.
Spectrum Brands Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.