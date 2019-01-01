QQQ
Range
30.04 - 30.71
Vol / Avg.
3.2M/9.3M
Div / Yield
1.7/5.67%
52 Wk
22.5 - 31.02
Mkt Cap
37.1B
Payout Ratio
132.26
Open
30.13
P/E
24.16
EPS
0.51
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Williams is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.390 0.0500
REV2.380B3.257B877.000M

Analyst Ratings

Williams Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Williams Companies (WMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Williams Companies's (WMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Williams Companies (WMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting WMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.27% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Williams Companies (WMB)?

A

The stock price for Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) is $30.555 last updated Today at 5:08:16 PM.

Q

Does Williams Companies (WMB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Williams Companies (WMB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) reporting earnings?

A

Williams Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Williams Companies (WMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Williams Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Williams Companies (WMB) operate in?

A

Williams Companies is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.