EnPro Industries Inc is a United States-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The company operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, which manufactures and markets sealing products, wheel-end components & systems, and others; Advanced Surface Technologies manufactures wafer processing sub-systems, thin-film coatings, optical filters, and other services like cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services; Engineered Materials manufactures components for reciprocating compressors & engines, metal-polymer, engineered plastics, composite bearing products, and others. Its geographical segments are United States, Europe, and other foreign countries.