QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
104.39 - 106.68
Vol / Avg.
85.2K/120.3K
Div / Yield
1.12/1.04%
52 Wk
78.4 - 117.63
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
12.66
Open
106.65
P/E
12.61
EPS
1.34
Shares
20.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 2:40PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 1:56PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 3:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 3:26PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 6:37AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
EnPro Industries Inc is a United States-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The company operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, which manufactures and markets sealing products, wheel-end components & systems, and others; Advanced Surface Technologies manufactures wafer processing sub-systems, thin-film coatings, optical filters, and other services like cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services; Engineered Materials manufactures components for reciprocating compressors & engines, metal-polymer, engineered plastics, composite bearing products, and others. Its geographical segments are United States, Europe, and other foreign countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1301.230 0.1000
REV253.770M280.800M27.030M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EnPro Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy EnPro Industries (NPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EnPro Industries's (NPO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EnPro Industries (NPO) stock?

A

The latest price target for EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) was reported by Keybanc on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 132.00 expecting NPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.46% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EnPro Industries (NPO)?

A

The stock price for EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) is $106.06 last updated Today at 7:44:12 PM.

Q

Does EnPro Industries (NPO) pay a dividend?

A

The next EnPro Industries (NPO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) reporting earnings?

A

EnPro Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is EnPro Industries (NPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EnPro Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does EnPro Industries (NPO) operate in?

A

EnPro Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.