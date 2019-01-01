QQQ
Range
68.93 - 73.48
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.72/0.99%
52 Wk
46.95 - 111.92
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
3
Open
69.41
P/E
6.08
EPS
1.59
Shares
52.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.430
REV1.580B1.538B-42.000M

Analyst Ratings

Signet Jewelers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Signet Jewelers (SIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Signet Jewelers's (SIG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Signet Jewelers (SIG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting SIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.27% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Signet Jewelers (SIG)?

A

The stock price for Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) is $72.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Signet Jewelers (SIG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) reporting earnings?

A

Signet Jewelers’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Signet Jewelers.

Q

What sector and industry does Signet Jewelers (SIG) operate in?

A

Signet Jewelers is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.