Avnet is a global distributor of electronic components, connecting suppliers of semiconductors and other components to a base of 2.1 million small- and mid-sized customers in 140 countries. Avnet is the third largest semiconductor distributor in the world, and the largest for European chip distribution. Avnet services all levels of electronics design and development, servicing engineers with design tools, test kits, and services alongside its high-volume distribution for final designs.