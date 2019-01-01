|Q3 2022
You can purchase shares of Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Avnet’s space includes: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC), Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG), Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL).
The latest price target for Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) was reported by Raymond James on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting AVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) is $40.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Avnet (AVT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Avnet’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Avnet.
Avnet is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.