Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/647.8K
Div / Yield
1.04/2.55%
52 Wk
35.71 - 45.43
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
20.1
Open
-
P/E
9.02
EPS
1.52
Shares
99M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Avnet is a global distributor of electronic components, connecting suppliers of semiconductors and other components to a base of 2.1 million small- and mid-sized customers in 140 countries. Avnet is the third largest semiconductor distributor in the world, and the largest for European chip distribution. Avnet services all levels of electronics design and development, servicing engineers with design tools, test kits, and services alongside its high-volume distribution for final designs.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2701.510 0.2400
REV5.590B5.865B275.000M

Avnet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avnet (AVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avnet's (AVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avnet (AVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) was reported by Raymond James on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting AVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avnet (AVT)?

A

The stock price for Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) is $40.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avnet (AVT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Avnet (AVT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) reporting earnings?

A

Avnet’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Avnet (AVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avnet.

Q

What sector and industry does Avnet (AVT) operate in?

A

Avnet is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.