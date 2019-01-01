QQQ
Range
48.94 - 50.43
Vol / Avg.
5.1M/3.3M
Div / Yield
1.2/2.41%
52 Wk
40.64 - 56.61
Mkt Cap
16.7B
Payout Ratio
10.68
Open
49.24
P/E
6.04
EPS
1.8
Shares
337.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9502.020 0.0700
REV2.050B2.197B147.000M

Ally Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ally Financial (ALLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ally Financial's (ALLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ally Financial (ALLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting ALLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.99% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ally Financial (ALLY)?

A

The stock price for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is $49.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ally Financial (ALLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) reporting earnings?

A

Ally Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Ally Financial (ALLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ally Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Ally Financial (ALLY) operate in?

A

Ally Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.