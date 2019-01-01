|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.950
|2.020
|0.0700
|REV
|2.050B
|2.197B
|147.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ally Financial’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting ALLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.99% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is $49.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Ally Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ally Financial.
Ally Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.