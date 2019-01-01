QQQ
Range
37.4 - 38.12
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/2.1M
Div / Yield
0.72/1.91%
52 Wk
28.63 - 44.07
Mkt Cap
13.1B
Payout Ratio
97.22
Open
37.55
P/E
104.89
EPS
0.11
Shares
348M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's largest geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Homes 4 Rent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Homes 4 Rent's (AMH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) was reported by Keybanc on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)?

A

The stock price for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is $37.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) pay a dividend?

A

The next American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) reporting earnings?

A

American Homes 4 Rent’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Homes 4 Rent.

Q

What sector and industry does American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) operate in?

A

American Homes 4 Rent is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.