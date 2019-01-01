|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.620
|0.710
|0.0900
|REV
|281.350M
|276.400M
|-4.950M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tennant (NYSE: TNC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tennant’s space includes: Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO).
The latest price target for Tennant (NYSE: TNC) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting TNC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.30% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tennant (NYSE: TNC) is $76.335 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Tennant (TNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.
Tennant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tennant.
Tennant is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.