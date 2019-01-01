Tennant Co is a manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, wood flooring, and wood products. It operates in four geographic business units including North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free, and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.