QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/46.9K
Div / Yield
1/1.31%
52 Wk
70.14 - 87.4
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
29.21
Open
-
P/E
24.28
EPS
1.16
Shares
18.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 9:16AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Tennant Co is a manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, wood flooring, and wood products. It operates in four geographic business units including North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free, and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6200.710 0.0900
REV281.350M276.400M-4.950M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tennant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tennant (TNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tennant (NYSE: TNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tennant's (TNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tennant (TNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tennant (NYSE: TNC) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting TNC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.30% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tennant (TNC)?

A

The stock price for Tennant (NYSE: TNC) is $76.335 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tennant (TNC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Tennant (TNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Tennant (NYSE:TNC) reporting earnings?

A

Tennant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Tennant (TNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tennant.

Q

What sector and industry does Tennant (TNC) operate in?

A

Tennant is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.