|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|0.410
|-0.1000
|REV
|1.490B
|1.410B
|-80.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EQT (NYSE: EQT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in EQT’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for EQT (NYSE: EQT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting EQT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.07% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for EQT (NYSE: EQT) is $21.82 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
EQT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for EQT.
EQT is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.