Range
21.66 - 22.35
Vol / Avg.
7.7M/7.6M
Div / Yield
0.5/2.31%
52 Wk
15.71 - 24.84
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.88
P/E
-
EPS
4.77
Shares
376M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
EQT Corporation is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin, located in the Eastern United States. The firm focuses on executing combo-development projects for developing multiwell pads to meet supply needs, with a focus on maximizing operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has one reportable segment and its revenue stems from three types of gas reserves: natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. All of the firm's operating revenue is generated in the U.S., with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5100.410 -0.1000
REV1.490B1.410B-80.000M

Analyst Ratings

EQT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EQT (EQT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EQT (NYSE: EQT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EQT's (EQT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EQT (EQT) stock?

A

The latest price target for EQT (NYSE: EQT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting EQT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.07% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EQT (EQT)?

A

The stock price for EQT (NYSE: EQT) is $21.82 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does EQT (EQT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is EQT (NYSE:EQT) reporting earnings?

A

EQT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is EQT (EQT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EQT.

Q

What sector and industry does EQT (EQT) operate in?

A

EQT is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.