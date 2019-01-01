QQQ
Range
7.77 - 7.9
Vol / Avg.
48.4K/77.4K
Div / Yield
0.51/6.48%
52 Wk
7.31 - 8.79
Mkt Cap
197.3M
Payout Ratio
34.63
Open
7.89
P/E
6.4
EPS
0
Shares
25.1M
Outstanding
Franklin Universal Trust is a United States-based closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with the preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is the growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in two asset classes being the high yield bonds and utility stocks.

Franklin Universal Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin Universal Trust (FT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Franklin Universal Trust's (FT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Franklin Universal Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Franklin Universal Trust (FT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Franklin Universal Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin Universal Trust (FT)?

A

The stock price for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) is $7.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franklin Universal Trust (FT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin Universal Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Franklin Universal Trust (FT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Universal Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin Universal Trust (FT) operate in?

A

Franklin Universal Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.