Range
44.05 - 46.12
Vol / Avg.
95.9K/355.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45.66 - 74.85
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
44.05
P/E
3.45
EPS
3.93
Shares
28.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
M/I Homes Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. It consists of two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding operations are spread into the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions and the financial services operations support homebuilding operations by providing mortgage loans and title services to the customers of homebuilding operations. The homebuilding operations comprise the most significant portion of the revenue. The company builds homes and communities that target entry-level, move-up, and luxury homebuyers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.3803.830 0.4500
REV982.050M1.052B69.950M

M/I Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy M/I Homes (MHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are M/I Homes's (MHO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for M/I Homes (MHO) stock?

A

The latest price target for M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) was reported by Wedbush on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MHO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for M/I Homes (MHO)?

A

The stock price for M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) is $45.97 last updated Today at 3:57:54 PM.

Q

Does M/I Homes (MHO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 28, 2015.

Q

When is M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) reporting earnings?

A

M/I Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is M/I Homes (MHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for M/I Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does M/I Homes (MHO) operate in?

A

M/I Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.