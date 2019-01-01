Regional Management Corp offers an array of secured loan products to customers with limited access to other sources of credit. The company's only reportable segment is the consumer finance. It offers small loans and large installment loans ranging from $500 to $20,000; automobile loans; retail loans secured by the item purchased; and credit insurance products. Small loans, which are for less than $2,500 and fewer than 36 months, account for roughly half of Regional's total loans outstanding and have the highest yields of all its products. The company's principal source of revenue is interest and fee income on outstanding loans.