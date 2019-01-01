QQQ
Range
48.74 - 50.5
Vol / Avg.
56.2K/46.6K
Div / Yield
1.2/2.34%
52 Wk
30.9 - 67.6
Mkt Cap
488.8M
Payout Ratio
11.4
Open
49.65
P/E
6.15
EPS
2.18
Shares
9.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Regional Management Corp offers an array of secured loan products to customers with limited access to other sources of credit. The company's only reportable segment is the consumer finance. It offers small loans and large installment loans ranging from $500 to $20,000; automobile loans; retail loans secured by the item purchased; and credit insurance products. Small loans, which are for less than $2,500 and fewer than 36 months, account for roughly half of Regional's total loans outstanding and have the highest yields of all its products. The company's principal source of revenue is interest and fee income on outstanding loans.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8402.040 0.2000
REV116.410M119.484M3.074M

Regional Management Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regional Management (RM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regional Management (NYSE: RM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regional Management's (RM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Regional Management (RM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regional Management (NYSE: RM) was reported by JMP Securities on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regional Management (RM)?

A

The stock price for Regional Management (NYSE: RM) is $49.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regional Management (RM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Regional Management (NYSE:RM) reporting earnings?

A

Regional Management’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Regional Management (RM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regional Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Regional Management (RM) operate in?

A

Regional Management is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.