|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.200
|1.350
|0.1500
|REV
|28.320M
|30.343M
|2.023M
You can purchase shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ: SMBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Southern Missouri Bancorp’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK).
The latest price target for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ: SMBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting SMBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -42.78% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ: SMBC) is $50.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Southern Missouri Bancorp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Southern Missouri Bancorp.
Southern Missouri Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.