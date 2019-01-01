QQQ
Range
49.14 - 52.24
Vol / Avg.
60.3K/27.8K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.58%
52 Wk
36 - 61.93
Mkt Cap
450.8M
Payout Ratio
12.9
Open
51.21
P/E
9.08
EPS
1.35
Shares
8.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 6:00PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc is a US-based holding company for Southern Missouri Savings Bank. The principal business of the bank consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, and to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. It is engaged in providing the range of banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in its market areas. The company derives revenue principally from interest earned on loans, debt securities, bank card interchange fees, loan late charges and another fee income.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2001.350 0.1500
REV28.320M30.343M2.023M

Analyst Ratings

Southern Missouri Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ: SMBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern Missouri Bancorp's (SMBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ: SMBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting SMBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -42.78% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)?

A

The stock price for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ: SMBC) is $50.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Missouri Bancorp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) operate in?

A

Southern Missouri Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.