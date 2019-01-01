Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc is a US-based holding company for Southern Missouri Savings Bank. The principal business of the bank consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, and to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. It is engaged in providing the range of banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in its market areas. The company derives revenue principally from interest earned on loans, debt securities, bank card interchange fees, loan late charges and another fee income.