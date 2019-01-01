|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brixmor Property Group’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting BRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.92% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) is $25.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Brixmor Property Group (BRX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-04.
Brixmor Property Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brixmor Property Group.
Brixmor Property Group is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.