Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8M
Div / Yield
0.96/3.84%
52 Wk
19.18 - 27.15
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
98.33
Open
-
P/E
27.81
EPS
0.27
Shares
297.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.460
REV286.350M295.318M8.968M

Brixmor Property Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brixmor Property Group (BRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brixmor Property Group's (BRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brixmor Property Group (BRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting BRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.92% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brixmor Property Group (BRX)?

A

The stock price for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) is $25.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brixmor Property Group (BRX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brixmor Property Group (BRX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-04.

Q

When is Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) reporting earnings?

A

Brixmor Property Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Brixmor Property Group (BRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brixmor Property Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Brixmor Property Group (BRX) operate in?

A

Brixmor Property Group is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.