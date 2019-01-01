|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.760
|1.700
|-0.0600
|REV
|1.280B
|1.297B
|17.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Globe Life (NYSE: GL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Globe Life’s space includes: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG).
The latest price target for Globe Life (NYSE: GL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 107.00 expecting GL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.69% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is $103.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
Globe Life’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Globe Life.
Globe Life is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.