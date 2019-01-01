QQQ
Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The company's core operations are organized into four reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance, annuities, and investments. Investment activities, conducted by the investment segment, focus on seeking investments with a yield and term appropriate to support the insurance product obligations. These investments generally consist of fixed maturities and, over the long term, the expected yields are considered when setting insurance premium rates and product profitability expectations.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7601.700 -0.0600
REV1.280B1.297B17.000M

Globe Life Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globe Life (GL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globe Life (NYSE: GL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Globe Life's (GL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Globe Life (GL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Globe Life (NYSE: GL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 107.00 expecting GL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.69% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Globe Life (GL)?

A

The stock price for Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is $103.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globe Life (GL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Globe Life (NYSE:GL) reporting earnings?

A

Globe Life’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Globe Life (GL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globe Life.

Q

What sector and industry does Globe Life (GL) operate in?

A

Globe Life is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.