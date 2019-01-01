QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its own stores and websites. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from three of its segments. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue, while the wholesale accessories and retail segments contribute sizable amounts. Geographically, most sales are in North America and South Africa, but the company's products also reach Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.870 0.1500
REV526.050M578.481M52.431M

Steven Madden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Steven Madden (SHOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Steven Madden's (SHOO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Steven Madden (SHOO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) was reported by Loop Capital on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SHOO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Steven Madden (SHOO)?

A

The stock price for Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) is $42.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Steven Madden (SHOO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reporting earnings?

A

Steven Madden’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Steven Madden (SHOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Steven Madden.

Q

What sector and industry does Steven Madden (SHOO) operate in?

A

Steven Madden is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.