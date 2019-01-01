Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.