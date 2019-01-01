QQQ
Range
19.43 - 19.63
Vol / Avg.
13.1K/15K
Div / Yield
1.2/6.25%
52 Wk
18.49 - 24.05
Mkt Cap
105.4M
Payout Ratio
17.83
Open
19.45
P/E
2.85
Shares
5.4M
Outstanding
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Gabelli Global Utility Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gabelli Global Utility's (GLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gabelli Global Utility.

Q

What is the target price for Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gabelli Global Utility

Q

Current Stock Price for Gabelli Global Utility (GLU)?

A

The stock price for Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) is $19.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:13:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU) reporting earnings?

A

Gabelli Global Utility does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gabelli Global Utility.

Q

What sector and industry does Gabelli Global Utility (GLU) operate in?

A

Gabelli Global Utility is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.