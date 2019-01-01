QQQ
Range
23.45 - 24.21
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/3.8M
Div / Yield
0.92/3.77%
52 Wk
20.36 - 30.1
Mkt Cap
10.2B
Payout Ratio
68.66
Open
23.87
P/E
18.22
EPS
0.23
Shares
425.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Household Durables
Newell Brands Inc is an American global consumer goods company. The business activities of the group are functioned through four segments namely, Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living and Learning and Development. Appliances and Cookware segment generates most of the revenue for the firm which caters club, department store, drug/grocery, home centers, mass merchant, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.420 0.1000
REV2.650B2.805B155.000M

Newell Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newell Brands (NWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newell Brands's (NWL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Newell Brands (NWL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) was reported by JP Morgan on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting NWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.29% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Newell Brands (NWL)?

A

The stock price for Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is $23.91 last updated Today at 8:36:07 PM.

Q

Does Newell Brands (NWL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Newell Brands (NWL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) reporting earnings?

A

Newell Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Newell Brands (NWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newell Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Newell Brands (NWL) operate in?

A

Newell Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.