|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.420
|0.1000
|REV
|2.650B
|2.805B
|155.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Newell Brands’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) was reported by JP Morgan on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting NWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.29% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is $23.91 last updated Today at 8:36:07 PM.
The next Newell Brands (NWL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Newell Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Newell Brands.
Newell Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.