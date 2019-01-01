QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments, the primary one being its insurance brokerage business.

Truist Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Truist Financial (TFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Truist Financial's (TFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Truist Financial (TFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting TFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.43% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Truist Financial (TFC)?

A

The stock price for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) is $59.195 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Truist Financial (TFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) reporting earnings?

A

Truist Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Truist Financial (TFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Truist Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Truist Financial (TFC) operate in?

A

Truist Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.