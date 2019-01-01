|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.250
|1.380
|0.1300
|REV
|5.580B
|5.566B
|-14.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Truist Financial’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting TFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.43% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) is $59.195 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Truist Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Truist Financial.
Truist Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.