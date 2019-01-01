QQQ
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada's two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank's U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 42% ownership stake in TD Ameritrade, a discount brokerage.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.610

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV8.490B
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5601.660 0.1000
REV8.200B8.709B509.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Toronto-Dominion Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) was reported by BMO Capital on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting TD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)?

A

The stock price for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is $79.915 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reporting earnings?

A

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) operate in?

A

Toronto-Dominion Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.