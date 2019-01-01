QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Peabody Energy mines and sells coal through approximately 21 coal mines in the United States and Australia. Peabody also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts through offices in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining and Corporate and Other.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1503.900 2.7500
REV1.080B1.265B184.600M

Peabody Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Peabody Energy (BTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peabody Energy's (BTU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Peabody Energy (BTU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was reported by Benchmark on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BTU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.76% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Peabody Energy (BTU)?

A

The stock price for Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) is $16.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peabody Energy (BTU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 29, 2019 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2019.

Q

When is Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) reporting earnings?

A

Peabody Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Peabody Energy (BTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peabody Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Peabody Energy (BTU) operate in?

A

Peabody Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.