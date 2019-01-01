Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities primarily located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company's real estate portfolio contains holdings in most of the states in these two regions. Specifically, the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina contain a majority of Mid-America Apartment's total number of apartment units. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leases. Most of this income comes from its holdings in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina as well. MAA also has partial ownership and operation of a number of commercial properties as well.