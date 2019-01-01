QQQ
Range
198.53 - 200.5
Vol / Avg.
28.9K/650.1K
Div / Yield
4.35/2.16%
52 Wk
131.45 - 231.63
Mkt Cap
23B
Payout Ratio
88.94
Open
199.58
P/E
43.78
EPS
1.6
Shares
115.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities primarily located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company's real estate portfolio contains holdings in most of the states in these two regions. Specifically, the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina contain a majority of Mid-America Apartment's total number of apartment units. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leases. Most of this income comes from its holdings in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina as well. MAA also has partial ownership and operation of a number of commercial properties as well.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.900
REV461.240M463.575M2.335M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mid-America Apartment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mid-America Apartment (MAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mid-America Apartment's (MAA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mid-America Apartment (MAA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 221.00 expecting MAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.92% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mid-America Apartment (MAA)?

A

The stock price for Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) is $199.245 last updated Today at 2:43:57 PM.

Q

Does Mid-America Apartment (MAA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) reporting earnings?

A

Mid-America Apartment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Mid-America Apartment (MAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mid-America Apartment.

Q

What sector and industry does Mid-America Apartment (MAA) operate in?

A

Mid-America Apartment is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.