|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.900
|REV
|461.240M
|463.575M
|2.335M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mid-America Apartment’s space includes: American Campus (NYSE:ACC), UDR (NYSE:UDR), Centerspace (NYSE:CSR), Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).
The latest price target for Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 221.00 expecting MAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.92% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) is $199.245 last updated Today at 2:43:57 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Mid-America Apartment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mid-America Apartment.
Mid-America Apartment is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.