Caesars Entertainment Includes around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (40% of 2021 estimated EBITDAR before corporate and digital expenses) and regional (60%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts international properties, which generate near break-even to slightly positive EBITDAR. Caesars' U.S. presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the U.S. portion of William Hill (it plans to sell the international operation in early 2022), a digital sports betting platform.