|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.920
|-1.140
|-0.2200
|REV
|2.590B
|2.591B
|1.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Caesars Entertainment’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).
The latest price target for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 183.00 expecting CZR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.43% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) is $82.645 last updated Today at 5:23:34 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Caesars Entertainment.
Caesars Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Caesars Entertainment.
Caesars Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.