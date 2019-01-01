QQQ
Range
77.86 - 83.84
Vol / Avg.
3M/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
68 - 119.81
Mkt Cap
17.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
81.21
P/E
-
EPS
-1.1
Shares
213.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Caesars Entertainment Includes around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (40% of 2021 estimated EBITDAR before corporate and digital expenses) and regional (60%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts international properties, which generate near break-even to slightly positive EBITDAR. Caesars' U.S. presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the U.S. portion of William Hill (it plans to sell the international operation in early 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.920-1.140 -0.2200
REV2.590B2.591B1.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Caesars Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caesars Entertainment (CZR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 183.00 expecting CZR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.43% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)?

A

The stock price for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) is $82.645 last updated Today at 5:23:34 PM.

Q

Does Caesars Entertainment (CZR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Caesars Entertainment.

Q

When is Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) reporting earnings?

A

Caesars Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Caesars Entertainment (CZR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caesars Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Caesars Entertainment (CZR) operate in?

A

Caesars Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.