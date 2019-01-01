|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.290
|0.310
|0.0200
|REV
|1.910B
|1.988B
|78.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Graphic Packaging Holding’s space includes: WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).
The latest price target for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) was reported by Baird on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting GPK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.82% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) is $19.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Graphic Packaging Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Graphic Packaging Holding.
Graphic Packaging Holding is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.