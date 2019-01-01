QQQ
Range
19.65 - 20.41
Vol / Avg.
3.3M/2.5M
Div / Yield
0.3/1.48%
52 Wk
15.84 - 21.76
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
44.12
Open
20.33
P/E
29.87
EPS
0.24
Shares
307.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Containers & Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's two primary functions include the sale of paperboard packaging and the operation of paperboard mills. The paperboard packaging business includes packaging for beverages, including beer and soft drinks as well as food, including cereal, frozen foods, and pet foods. The firm also sells paperboard packaging for household products, including dishwasher and laundry detergent and personal care products. Graphic Packaging operates papermills that sell laminated and coated packaging products to third parties. The majority of revenue comes from the Americas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.310 0.0200
REV1.910B1.988B78.000M

Graphic Packaging Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Graphic Packaging Holding's (GPK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) was reported by Baird on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting GPK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.82% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)?

A

The stock price for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) is $19.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reporting earnings?

A

Graphic Packaging Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graphic Packaging Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) operate in?

A

Graphic Packaging Holding is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.