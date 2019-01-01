QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
United Rentals Inc is an equipment rental company and principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of nearly $16 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for an indefinitely long time periods.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.7207.390 0.6700
REV2.750B2.776B26.000M

Analyst Ratings

United Rentals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Rentals (URI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Rentals (NYSE: URI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Rentals's (URI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Rentals (URI) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Rentals (NYSE: URI) was reported by Keybanc on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 420.00 expecting URI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.16% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Rentals (URI)?

A

The stock price for United Rentals (NYSE: URI) is $308.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Rentals (URI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Rentals.

Q

When is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) reporting earnings?

A

United Rentals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is United Rentals (URI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Rentals.

Q

What sector and industry does United Rentals (URI) operate in?

A

United Rentals is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.