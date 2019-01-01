|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|6.720
|7.390
|0.6700
|REV
|2.750B
|2.776B
|26.000M
You can purchase shares of United Rentals (NYSE: URI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Rentals’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for United Rentals (NYSE: URI) was reported by Keybanc on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 420.00 expecting URI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.16% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for United Rentals (NYSE: URI) is $308.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for United Rentals.
United Rentals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for United Rentals.
United Rentals is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.