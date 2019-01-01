QQQ
Range
15.98 - 16.26
Vol / Avg.
38.9K/89.5K
Div / Yield
1.09/6.75%
52 Wk
15.09 - 18
Mkt Cap
581.1M
Payout Ratio
26.57
Open
16.2
P/E
3.94
EPS
0
Shares
36.4M
Outstanding
Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Dow Jones Industrial Average.


Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (DIAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic's (DIAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (DIAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (DIAX)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) is $15.98 last updated Today at 6:38:39 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (DIAX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (DIAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (DIAX) operate in?

A

Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.