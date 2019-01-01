QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). In addition to its Health Plans segment, Molina has a Medicaid Solutions segment that provides solutions to U.S. state governments for their Medicaid management information systems. Molina's Medicaid plans receive revenue on a per-member per-month basis from state government agencies, and its Medicare Advantage plans receive revenue from managed care plans that contract with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS). Molina also provides plans through health insurance exchanges.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7502.880 0.1300
REV7.190B7.409B219.000M

Analyst Ratings

Molina Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Molina Healthcare (MOH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Molina Healthcare's (MOH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Molina Healthcare (MOH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 365.00 expecting MOH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.62% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Molina Healthcare (MOH)?

A

The stock price for Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) is $302.6 last updated Today at 4:53:38 PM.

Q

Does Molina Healthcare (MOH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Molina Healthcare.

Q

When is Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) reporting earnings?

A

Molina Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Molina Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Molina Healthcare (MOH) operate in?

A

Molina Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.