Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). In addition to its Health Plans segment, Molina has a Medicaid Solutions segment that provides solutions to U.S. state governments for their Medicaid management information systems. Molina's Medicaid plans receive revenue on a per-member per-month basis from state government agencies, and its Medicare Advantage plans receive revenue from managed care plans that contract with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS). Molina also provides plans through health insurance exchanges.