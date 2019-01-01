QQQ
Range
30.76 - 31.46
Vol / Avg.
3.9M/3.6M
Div / Yield
0.63/2.08%
52 Wk
17.99 - 32.17
Mkt Cap
100.9B
Payout Ratio
55.29
Open
30.88
P/E
35.62
EPS
0.43
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Equinor is a Norway-based integrated oil and gas company. It has been publicly listed since 2001, but the government retains a 67% stake. Operating primarily on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the firm produced 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 (54% oil) and ended the year with 5.3 billion barrels of proven reserves (51% oil). Operations also include offshore wind, solar, oil refineries and natural gas processing, marketing, and trading.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6301.350 0.7200
REV25.050B31.836B6.786B

Equinor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equinor (EQNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equinor's (EQNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equinor (EQNR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) was reported by HSBC on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EQNR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equinor (EQNR)?

A

The stock price for Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) is $31.24 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Equinor (EQNR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Equinor (EQNR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-12.

Q

When is Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reporting earnings?

A

Equinor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Equinor (EQNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equinor.

Q

What sector and industry does Equinor (EQNR) operate in?

A

Equinor is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.